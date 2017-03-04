Waiheke opens doors for gallery

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

Seven of Waiheke Island's most breathtaking properties will be open to view in the upcoming Wonderful Waiheke House Tour.

The annual tour gives people the opportunity to walk through the island's finest properties - all with sea vistas and some of the country's most celebrated architecture.

This year's tour will visit homes in Onetangi, Palm Beach, Anzac Bay, Shelley Bay and Oneroa.

The Onetangi houses were designed by the same award-winning architect but 20 years apart.

The other properties include a contemporary barn-style house in an olive grove at a secluded bay in Oneroa, a beachfront Palm Beach house filled with New Zealand art, a beautiful Ostend villa which was originally relocated from Auckland and a dilapidated bach transformed into a stunning home.

All of the homes have the expected sea views.

The tour, supported by Waiheke Real Estate and Fullers, will help raise funds for the Waiheke Community Art Gallery.

Gallery director Linda Chambers said the tour offered a rare glimpse into some of Waiheke's most celebrated properties as well as fine food and wine.

"Everyone enjoys our tour because it means a great day on Waiheke with the bonus of visiting stunning homes all with unique vistas," Chalmers said.

The theme of this year's tour is art and architecture with local art on view at most homes and architects on site at some houses.

The bus tour will visit The Goldie Room vineyard for lunch.

The winery is the home of Goldie Wines and the Goldwater Wine Science Research Centre. The centre, run by the University of Auckland's Wine Science Programme, provides research to the wine industry.

Ticket options include $150 for bus tour and vineyard lunch or $85 self drive with lunch optional for $50.

The tour runs from 10am to 4pm on March 15.

• Tickets are on sale from the Waiheke Community Art Gallery website at waihekeartgallery.org.nz and all funds go back to the gallery.

