Mark Warminger manipulated market

Milford Asset Management's Mark Warminger manipulated the market when trading two stocks, a High Court judge has ruled.

The Financial Markets Authority alleged that 10 instances of Warminger's trading breached market manipulation rules during a four-week trial last year.

He was accused of breaching securities laws that prohibits trading that is not for a genuine commercial purpose and creates an artificial appearance in the market in relation to 10 sharemarket trading actions carried out in 2014.

It was the country's first market manipulation case to come to trial.

In a just released decision, Chief High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning said the FMA had satisfied the court on the balance of probabilities that Warminger "manipulated the market" in specific trading of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FPH) shares and A2 Milk (ATM) shares.

The judge declared that Warminger breached the Securities Market Act "by manipulating the market for shares in FPH on 27 May 2014 by increasing the offer quote and price for FPH shares and maintaining them at a higher level than otherwise would have been the case and also by entering a crossing for the sale of FPH shares which created a misleading appearance as the price of the crossing was influenced by his earlier trades".

Justice Venning also declared that Warminger breached that same law "by manipulating the market for shares in ATM on 9 July 2014 by increasing the offer quote and price for ATM shares and maintaining them at a higher level than otherwise would have been the case and has also created a misleading appearance as to the demand and/or price for ATM shares on the day".

It has yet to be decided if Warminger must pay a penalty for these breaches and what any penalty would amount to.

The maximum possiblke penalty is $1 million per trade.

While Justice Venning found Warminger breached the Securities Markets Act in two instances of trading, he dismissed the other eight claims which the FMA brought.

Continued below.

"The FMA however has failed to satisfy the onus on it to prove in relation to the other causes of action that Mr Warminger manipulated the markets as alleged. While the trading raises a number of issues, in relation to some causes of action in particular, on the evidence before the Court and given Mr Warminger's explanation for those transactions, the Court cannot be satisfied that the trades amounted to market manipulation," Venning said.

Warminger was one of the stars of Milford's investment team. He accepted Milford's trophy when the firm was named top fund manager, for the fifth year in a row, at 2014's Infinz finance industry awards.

He joined Milford in 2011 and had previously been New Zealand head of investment strategy for Macquarie Private Wealth. Before that, he managed two investment funds for Goldman Sachs NZ.

Prior to announcing its case against Warminger, the FMA reached a $1.5m settlement with Milford following a market manipulation probe. Milford rejected any liability in reaching the deal.

Milford appointed PwC to review its governance, risk and compliance capabilities.

That review led to a series of changes in its trading systems, including the introduction of centralised dealing, through which staff who are not involved in funds management execute trades, the company said.

- NZ Herald