Sir Peter Jackson sells 220ha property

By Tracey Roxburgh

A tract of land on the hills around Arthurs Point, Queenstown has been sold by Sir Peter Jackson.

The land, totalling more than 220ha across eight titles, was offered for sale by international tender in December. Tenders closed on February 22.

Realtor Steven Kirk, of Bayleys, yesterday told the Otago Daily Times the land had sold, but he could not comment on where the new owner was from.

The combined 2014 capital value of the rural general-zoned land, which includes more than 70ha at Moonlight Track and the balance at Gorge Rd, was $3.975 million.

The previous landowner was listed as Michael Stephens - Sir Peter's lawyer and director of his company, WingNut Films Ltd.

- Otago Daily Times