11:39am Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kroger, Shake Shack and Puma dip; Monster Beverage gains

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Kroger Co., down $1.39 to $30.67

The supermarket chain gave a cautious forecast as it said business conditions will remain difficult in early 2017.

Shake Shack Inc., down 95 cents to $35.17

The burger chain's sales and its revenue forecast for 2017 disappointed investors.

Apache Corp., down $1.03 to $51.92

Energy companies declined as the price of oil fell.

Barnes & Noble Inc., down 85 cents to $9.05

The book seller reported a smaller-than-expected profit and said business has gotten worse this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $1.63 to $13.32

The clothing company said its Hollister brand did well in its most recent quarter.

Monster Beverage Inc., up $5.36 to $47.37

The energy drink company's profit and sales were far stronger than analysts expected.

NextEra Energy Inc., up $1.53 to $130.94

Utility companies did better than other industries on Thursday.

Puma Biotechnology Inc., down $5.25 to $32.80

Swiss drugmaker Roche reported good results from a study of a cancer drug that would compete with Puma's experimental neratinib.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 03 Mar 2017 12:31:38 Processing Time: 18ms