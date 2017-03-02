Changes to target multinationals over tax outlined

Changes to ensure multinational companies pay a fair share of tax have been outlined by the Government.

Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Revenue Minister Judith Collins have released three consultation papers, that propose new measures for taxing multinational companies.

"We welcome multinationals' participation in our economy, but we also expect them to pay tax based on their actual levels of economic activity in New Zealand," Collins said.

The proposed changes include:

• Addressing concerns about multinationals booking profits from New Zealand sales offshore, despite the same sales being driven by New Zealand-based staff,

• Stopping companies using interest payments to shift profits offshore.

New Zealand is among 96 countries that are working on a multilateral tax treaty developed by the OECD to tackle tax avoidance strategies used by multinational companies, that are known by the acronym for base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS).

Joyce said New Zealand's tax system performs "very well" overall.

"However, it's important that it keeps evolving to ensure that all companies operating in New Zealand pay their fair share of tax.

"The proposals in these documents are in line with the recommendations from the OECD's base erosion and profit-sharing project."

A Herald investigation in March last year found the 20 multinational companies most aggressive in shifting profits out of New Zealand collectively paid virtually no income tax.

The companies in question, including Facebook, Google and Pfizer, said they followed New Zealand laws and differences in profitability between their New Zealand operations and elsewhere were the results of different business models.

Facebook paid just $43,000 tax in New Zealand on $1m in revenue, according to recent financial statements.

In December, then Revenue Minister Michael Woodhouse said proposals outlined in a cabinet discussion document tabled last month would see Inland Revenue properly armed to tackle the problem and could be accompanied by increased enforcement funding for the taxation authority.

The proposals included granting broader information-gathering powers to Inland Revenue investigators, shifting the burden of proof to multinational companies in disputes over transfer pricing, and tightening loopholes that allow companies to claim they have no taxable presence in New Zealand.

The moves stop short of a full-scale diverted profits tax, as introduced by Australia and the United Kingdom.

- NZ Herald