8:10am Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Apple, IBM, Microsoft back transgender teen at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) " Apple, IBM and Microsoft are among 53 companies urging the Supreme Court to rule that a transgender teenager has the right to use the boys' bathroom at his Virginia high school.

The businesses signed onto a brief filed Thursday in high school senior Gavin Grimm's lawsuit against the Gloucester (GLAH'-stur) County school board.

Grimm says he wants to use the bathroom that matches his chosen gender. He is challenging the board's policy that prohibits him from using the boys' bathroom.

Airbnb, eBay, PayPal, Tumblr and Williams-Sonoma also are part of the brief that argues that "transgender individuals deserve the same treatment and protections" as everyone else.

The case is scheduled to be argued on March 28, but the school board is seeking a delay.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 03 Mar 2017 09:42:08 Processing Time: 21ms