7:06am Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in northern Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) " Caterpillar says federal law enforcement officials are executing a search warrant at the company's facilities in northern Illinois.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email Thursday that the company is cooperating with law enforcement but didn't comment further.

Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Springfield, says "federal law enforcement activity" is being conducted at three Caterpillar locations in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton. Paul declined to elaborate or even say if the authorities are executing a search warrant.

Caterpillar is a farming construction equipment manufacturer and is one of the biggest companies of its kind on the world.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 03 Mar 2017 07:52:05 Processing Time: 110ms