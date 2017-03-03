House panel introduces $578 billion Pentagon spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) " A congressional panel has introduced a $578 billion spending bill to keep the armed forces operating through the end of September.

The legislation offered Thursday by the House Appropriations Committee tracks with the funding levels authorized in the annual defense policy bill signed into law late last year by former President Barack Obama.

The full House will meet next week to consider the spending bill for the 2017 fiscal year.

President Donald Trump has promised major increases in defense spending to rebuild what he's called a depleted American military. As a down payment toward that goal, Trump is expected to send Congress soon a $30 billion supplement to the 2017 measure.

The Pentagon and other federal agencies are currently running under a stopgap spending bill that expires April 28.