Senator asks Treasury to examine Trump foreign associates

WASHINGTON (AP) " A senior Senate Democrat is asking the Treasury Department to evaluate whether President Donald Trump and his family's business associates and possible investors from Russia and other countries have violated U.S. laws against financing terrorism, money laundering and other illicit activities.

Trump's refusal to jettison or disclose investments that create potential conflicts of interest raises concern over his extensive international holdings, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said in a letter Thursday to the new Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin. Brown is the senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee.

Brown asked Mnuchin whether he has requested or received from Trump and his family a complete list of their investors and business partners.

The Treasury Department has responsibility to enforce U.S. laws and sanctions against terrorist financing, bank secrecy and money laundering.