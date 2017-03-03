EU official promises resolution of Slovenia-Croatia wine row

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) " European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says that the European Union will review Slovenia's complaints over permission granted to Croatia to use the Teran red wine brand.

Slovenian winemakers have warned the EU that Croatia has presented "partly forged" documents while getting the permission from the bloc's executive arm to use the Teran name last week.

EU members Slovenia and Croatia have long been at odds over the use of the Teran label. Slovenia says it has exclusive rights to the brand, which it considers a national treasure.

Juncker said Thursday in Slovenia that "we'll come back to this issue after having given a careful examine to the new facts."

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has asked Juncker to suspend the whole process.