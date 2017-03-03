Risk & reward: Stopping a cancer drug to see if you're cured

Imagine you had a life-threatening cancer that a wonder drug had kept in remission for years. Would you risk quitting?

Thousands of people with a blood cancer called chronic myelogenous (my-eh-LOJ'-jehn-us) leukemia, or CML, now have that choice.

New treatment guidelines in the U.S. say certain patients can consider stopping Gleevec or similar drugs which were long thought to be needed for the rest of their lives. It's just a pill or two a day but the drugs are expensive and have side effects.

A European study recently found it's safe for carefully selected patients to try, and a U.S. study hoping to confirm that just finished enrollment. Some patients want to try, but others won't dare.