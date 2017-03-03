2:37am Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US applications for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to 223,000, lowest since 1973

WASHINGTON (AP) " US applications for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to 223,000, lowest since 1973.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 03 Mar 2017 03:23:56 Processing Time: 27ms