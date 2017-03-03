WASHINGTON (AP) " US applications for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to 223,000, lowest since 1973.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US applications for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to 223,000, lowest since 1973.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 03 Mar 2017 03:23:56 Processing Time: 27ms