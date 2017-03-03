PARIS (AP) " French presidential candidate Macron calls Trump's stance on global warming "a deep mistake"
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
PARIS (AP) " French presidential candidate Macron calls Trump's stance on global warming "a deep mistake"
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 03 Mar 2017 02:05:06 Processing Time: 20ms