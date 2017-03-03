1:17am Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

UK business leader warns over Brexit's 'worst-case scenario'

LONDON (AP) " The president of one Britain's biggest business lobby groups is to warn of the devastating consequences of the country leaving the European Union without having secured a wide-ranging trade deal.

In prepared remarks for a speech due later Thursday, Paul Drechsler will say that a "'no deal' scenario would open a Pandora's Box of economic consequences."

If Britain ends up leaving the EU without a deal, it would have to rely on so-called World Trade Organization rules.

For Drechsler, this "worst-case scenario" would hurt firms on both sides.

Britain, he added, would face tariffs on 90 percent of its EU exports by value and a raft of new regulatory hurdles. As a member of the 28-country bloc, British firms don't have to pay any tariffs to trade in the EU.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 03 Mar 2017 02:03:05 Processing Time: 15ms