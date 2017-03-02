Traders in south India state pull US drinks in anger at PETA

NEW DELHI (AP) " Traders have pulled Coke and Pepsi off their store shelves in south India in anger at PETA's opposition to a local bull-taming sport.

The Tamil Nadu Traders Association said the soft-drink makers were draining too much of the state's water but that they targeted the iconic American brands because the U.S. animal rights group pushed for a ban on the popular local tradition of Jallikattu.

Late Wednesday, in a separate case, a Tamil Nadu court lifted restrictions on water supplies to Coke and Pepsi factories in the drought-prone state.

The trading association said its ban was supported by more than 1.5 million local shop owners and beverage sellers.

India's Supreme Court had banned the sport as cruel, but it resumed in January under special legislation.