NBC journalist revealed as wealthy American who bought $13m station

A wealthy American who bought the largest lake front property in New Zealand, has been revealed as broadcaster Matt Lauer.

The NBC television journalist and host bought the property near Queenstown, 1 News reported tonight.

Mystery had surrounded the identity of the buyer of a high country station on the shore of Lake Hawea.

The Herald earlier reported an American businessman was granted consent by the Overseas Investment Office to buy the 6468ha Hunter Valley Station.

The station has been leased by the Crown to the Cochrane family for more than 40 years.

Lessees Taff and Pene Cochrane put the sheep and cattle station up for sale in 2010.

Properties on the station include a five-bedroom homestead, cottage and shearers' quarters.

Also on the property are stables, hay sheds, covered yards, a woolshed, 10 huts, four airstrips, 200km of fencing and 80km of vehicle tracks.

The estimated capital value of the property is $13.2 million.

- NZ Herald