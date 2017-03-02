Watch NZH Local Focus: Bay of Plenty man starts mobile botox business

By Jaden McLeod

Jonathan Lawson has worked as a nurse, an aero-medical officer and in intensive care.

Now he's starting up a mobile botox business in the Bay of Plenty, which allows people to have treatment from the comfort of their own homes.

"At the minute, we only focus on upper-facial botox, which is what it's licenced for. So the orbicularis, which is your crows feet. Your procerus, which is your frown line, and then your corrugator muscles which is your forehead. That's really where the demand was."

Mr Lawson is working with a local GP to get the business underway.

"We do base ourselves from a GP practice as well, but the whole ethos of the business is mobile, and also to outsource nurses to clinics. But I think what sets us apart is that it has been set up very strictly through all the governing bodies."

The New Zealand Society of Cosmetic Medicine President Dr. Hans Raetz says there is concern amongst his peers about the safety of practicing from client's homes.

In a statement, Dr. Raetz says he worries about allergic reactions to the drugs used, despite it being incredibly rare.

But Mr Lawson is not aware of one record of allergic reaction to botox and has all the highest level qualifications of life support that a nurse can carry.

He says men are now getting involved too.

"There's quite a big demand for bro-box at the minute. I think New Zealand has a different mentality to it, because I think the demand for the mobile clinic came because, unlike Europe and America, kiwi's tend to be a little shy."

Mr Lawson says what sets his business apart is he never tries to upsell or persuade people that they need more treatment.

- NZ Herald