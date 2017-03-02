Canopy tour company and kiwi facility in Rotorua get funding to expand

Two Rotorua tourism attractions have been given more than $1.4 million in government funding.

Skyfly, which runs Rotorua Canopy Tours, has been given $810,000 for a new 3km long guided zipline canopy tour experience through native forest, while also offering night time tours for star-gazing.

Rainbow Springs Kiwi Encounter has been given $630,325 for a new state-of-the-art, all weather, all seasons kiwi facility.

Both grants come from the Government's Tourism Growth Partnership funding.

Rotorua Canopy Tours co-owner James Fitzgerald said the funding had "challenged us to push the envelope".

"It has really challenged us to step outside our comfort zone and look at innovative ways to expand and be an example not just in Rotorua but worldwide.

"We will be chipping in more on top of the funding we have received but the project will do wonders for Rotorua and create lots of jobs."

He said the details of the project were still confidential but confirmed they were looking at "multiple sites around the district".

Ngai Tahu Tourism chief executive Quinton Hall said the funding was a welcome boost to the new Rainbow Springs kiwi project.

"This world class interactive experience will be the first in New Zealand to showcase all aspects of the kiwi life cycle and conservation story, enabling visitors to get up close to and connect with our national bird."

Continued below.

Related Content US President Donald Trump: 'I inherited a mess as president' Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils What Cadbury told Dunedin workers

Rainbow Springs first became involved with kiwi conservation in 1975. It is now the leading kiwi hatchery in New Zealand and has hatched more than 1500 eggs at its Kiwi Encounter facility.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said the funding was another important win for the region's tourism industry.



"The people of the Rotorua region work extremely hard to offer tourists the experience of a lifetime when they visit and it's great to see the Government is taking the right steps to invest in and future proof this vital industry.

"It's been a big couple of weeks for our city, along with all the funding announced we've seen the latest tourism statistics confirm just how strongly our industry is growing," Mr McClay said.

"As the popularity of our region continues to increase it is important that our attractions and infrastructure grow to support the demand."

It is the latest in a series of investments in the region including $1.7 million for Crankworx, $1.5 for the upcoming Mud Festival, $2.5 million for Te Puia and $320,000 for the new night-time light show at the Redwoods.

A total of $23.54 million has been invested in 33 projects since the inception of the Tourism Growth Partnership in 2013.