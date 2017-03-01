Lincoln National, Lowe's and Weight Watchers jump

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Lincoln National Corp., up $2.17 to $72.33
Banks and other financial companies jumped as investors felt it is more likely that interest rates will rise soon.
Lowe's Cos., up $7.08 to $81.45
The home improvement retailer beat Wall Street estimates and gave a strong outlook as consumers continued to spend on their homes.
Impax Laboratories Inc., down $4.95 to $9.30
The generic drug company's fourth-quarter results suffered because of lower prices and tough competition for key products.
Weight Watchers International Inc., up $3.96 to $18.35
The weight loss company had a better fourth quarter than analysts and investors anticipated.
Best Buy Co., down $1.99 to $42.14
The electronics retailer disclosed weak quarterly sales and its forecasts fell short of analyst estimates.
FirstEnergy Corp., down 87 cents to $31.56
Utility companies and other high-dividend stocks traded lower Wednesday as bond yields jumped.
Tesco Corp., up 70 cents to $9.05
Small-company stocks made larger gains their bigger counterparts as investors anticipated faster economic growth.
Etsy Inc., down $1.43 to $10.69
Investors were disappointed with the online crafts marketplace's forecasts for 2017.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings