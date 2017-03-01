10:46am Thu 2 March
Lincoln National, Lowe's and Weight Watchers jump

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Lincoln National Corp., up $2.17 to $72.33

Banks and other financial companies jumped as investors felt it is more likely that interest rates will rise soon.

Lowe's Cos., up $7.08 to $81.45

The home improvement retailer beat Wall Street estimates and gave a strong outlook as consumers continued to spend on their homes.

Impax Laboratories Inc., down $4.95 to $9.30

The generic drug company's fourth-quarter results suffered because of lower prices and tough competition for key products.

Weight Watchers International Inc., up $3.96 to $18.35

The weight loss company had a better fourth quarter than analysts and investors anticipated.

Best Buy Co., down $1.99 to $42.14

The electronics retailer disclosed weak quarterly sales and its forecasts fell short of analyst estimates.

FirstEnergy Corp., down 87 cents to $31.56

Utility companies and other high-dividend stocks traded lower Wednesday as bond yields jumped.

Tesco Corp., up 70 cents to $9.05

Small-company stocks made larger gains their bigger counterparts as investors anticipated faster economic growth.

Etsy Inc., down $1.43 to $10.69

Investors were disappointed with the online crafts marketplace's forecasts for 2017.

