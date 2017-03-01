Hawaii bill targeting commercial fishing industry in danger

HONOLULU (AP) " The sponsor of a Hawaii bill seeking to change the way commercial licenses are granted to foreign fishermen says the bill is in danger of dying.

State Sen. Karl Rhoads said fishing industry representatives have told lawmakers the bill could wreck the industry.

The bill would restrict commercial fishing licenses to people who are legally allowed to enter the U.S. It also would require fishing license applicants to appear in person before state officials.

Rhoads says he doesn't think there's enough political will to pass the bill but it may survive if it's substantially changed.

A Senate committee is planning to consider the bill Wednesday.

An Associated Press investigation found some foreign fishermen were working without most basic labor protections while catching premium seafood.