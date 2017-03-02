7:43am Thu 2 March
Anti-austerity protest in Athens near Greek bailout talks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " About 1,500 people have held a peaceful anti-austerity protest outside an Athens hotel where Greek officials are holding bailout talks with the country's creditors.

Wednesday's protest was organized by a labor union affiliated with the Communist Party, which strongly opposes the bailouts that have kept Greece afloat since 2010 and ushered in waves of deeply-resented spending and income cuts and tax hikes.

Monitors from Greece's European Union creditors and the International Monetary Fund re-launched talks in Athens on Tuesday on the country's stumbling bailout program.

Bailout inspectors are seeking further pension, tax and labor changes, while the left-led government says it will ensure that further cutbacks are fully offset by benefits.

A successful outcome would unlock rescue loans needed to shield Greece from a default in July.

