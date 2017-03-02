Shuster: $1 trillion infrastructure plan not all gov't money

WASHINGTON (AP) " A key Republican congressman says President Donald Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan will likely include private projects like pipelines that don't involve federal aid but which have been hindered by a lack of government permits or regulations.

Rep. Bill Shuster, chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he had two conversations with Trump recently. He said the infrastructure plan is "not going to be $1 trillion coming out of Washington, D.C."

The Pennsylvania lawmaker told state transportation officials the money will come in part from "billions and billions" of private dollars. He cited pipeline projects in Pennsylvania and Florida that have been unable to get federal permits as examples.

Trump touted his plan to Congress Tuesday, but hasn't said how he'd pay for it.