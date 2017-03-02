6:20am Thu 2 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fact sheet: 2017 Toyota Prius Prime

2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced

BASE PRICE: $27,100 for Plus; $28,800 for Premium; $33,100 for Advanced.

PRICE AS TESTED: $36,325.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, four-passenger, plug-in, gasoline-electric hybrid, mid-size hatchback.

ENGINE: 1.8-liter, double overhead cam, Atkinson cycle four cylinder with VVT-i mated to an electric motor and 8.8-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery pack.

MILEAGE: 54 mpg (gasoline), 133 mpg-equivalent (electricity plus gasoline).

TOP SPEED: 115 mph.

LENGTH: 182.9 inches.

WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,375 pounds.

BUILT AT: Japan.

OPTIONS: 15-inch, alloy wheels $899; paint protection film $395; glass breakage sensor $359; illuminated door sills $299; carpeted floor mats and cargo mat $224; universal tablet holder $99; alloy wheel locks $65.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $885.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 02 Mar 2017 06:20:42 Processing Time: 448ms