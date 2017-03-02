2:37am Thu 2 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US consumer spending up slightly, inflation at 4-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. consumer spending rose at a sluggish pace in January, despite signs of growing optimism about the economy.

The Commerce Department says consumer spending increased 0.2 percent in January, after a 0.5 percent gain in December. Spending on services " from haircuts to health care " was flat, and Americans spent less on long-lasting goods such as autos and appliances.

Prices also rose in a sign that inflation has perked up a bit. A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve rose 0.4 percent in January and has increased 1.9 percent in the past 12 months, the biggest year-over-year gain in more than four years.

That nearly matches the Fed's target of 2 percent and may make a rate hike by the Fed more likely this year.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 02 Mar 2017 03:27:10 Processing Time: 74ms