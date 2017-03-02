2:37am Thu 2 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US consumer spending rose at sluggish pace in January, as inflation reached 4-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) " US consumer spending rose at sluggish pace in January, as inflation reached 4-year high.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 02 Mar 2017 03:27:09 Processing Time: 16ms