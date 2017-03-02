1:29am Thu 2 March
Hershey restructuring could cut 15 percent of workforce

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) " Hershey Co. could cut 15 percent of its global hourly workforce, primarily outside the United States.

The Pennsylvania-based company says chief executive Michele Buck will have more to say on the plan when she briefs analysts in New York on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the marketer of Hershey chocolate bars and other candies said the layoffs are part of a program designed to improve the operating profit margin through a streamlined operating model and reduced administrative expenses.

Hershey operates eight factories outside the U.S. As of December, Hershey employed approximately 16,300 full time and 1,680 part-time employees worldwide.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

