Black Caps fans vent at Sky TV coverage during run chase v South Africa

My Kitchen Rules fans were also upset at the lack of coverage. Photo/File
Cricket fans say it is "incredible" that inclement weather appears to have affected live coverage of New Zealand's match against South Africa tonight.

Black Caps fans tuning in to an exciting run chase in Hamilton tonight were met with Sky's television signal cutting out.

The signal was intermittently cutting out as heavy rain hit the Auckland area.

Sky TV said on its Facebook page that it "experienced a brief outage on some channels".

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

One punter wrote back, "my idea of brief and yours are totally different".

Another said, "Yip had problems with SKY sport with the signal while watching the cricket but has come right now".

My Kitchen Rules fans were also upset at the programme cutting out.

The company asked those still having trouble to try to reset their Sky box.

- NZ Herald

