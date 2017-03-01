New York City's Waldorf Astoria closing for major makeover

NEW YORK (AP) " The word "grand" matched few hotels in the world better than New York City's Waldorf Astoria. But the bastion of gilded splendor is now closing for two to three years for a transformative makeover.

The last guests were to check out by noon Wednesday after enjoying one last night amid the Art Deco style.

When the hotel reopens, hundreds of its 1,400 guest rooms will have been converted into privately owned condominiums.

The storied hotel built during the Great Depression was bought for nearly $2 billion in 2015 by a Chinese company, the Anbang Insurance Group.

Exact details of the renovation haven't been released, but its conversion into a hybrid of private residences and a smaller hotel follows a model set by another landmark New York City hotel, The Plaza.