Harbour Asset Management named top fund manager

Harbour Asset Management has been named the top fund manager in Morningstar's annual awards.

It is the second year in a row the fund manager has won the overall title. It was also a finalist in the domestic equities and fixed interest categories.

Morningstar said Harbour was one of the best stewards of New Zealand investors'

money.

"The shop applies a detailed, well-thought-out investment process to all its funds, has an open and transparent approach, and has consistently delivered market-leading longer-term returns."

AMP Capital won the fixed interest category while Devon Funds Management topped domestic equities and Elevation Capital won the international equities category.

ASB bank won the KiwiSaver award.

- NZ Herald