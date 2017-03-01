9:14pm Wed 1 March
Tamsyn Parker
Money Editor for NZ Herald

Harbour Asset Management named top fund manager

Andrew Bascand heads up Harbour Asset Management which has been named fund manager of the year by Morningstar. Photo/Supplied.
Harbour Asset Management has been named the top fund manager in Morningstar's annual awards.

It is the second year in a row the fund manager has won the overall title. It was also a finalist in the domestic equities and fixed interest categories.

Morningstar said Harbour was one of the best stewards of New Zealand investors'
money.

"The shop applies a detailed, well-thought-out investment process to all its funds, has an open and transparent approach, and has consistently delivered market-leading longer-term returns."

AMP Capital won the fixed interest category while Devon Funds Management topped domestic equities and Elevation Capital won the international equities category.

ASB bank won the KiwiSaver award.

- NZ Herald

