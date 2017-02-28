How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending a 12-day winning streak for the Dow Jones industrial average. Retailers led the market slide. Target was among the big decliners after releasing a weak profit report and earnings forecast.
On Tuesday:
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,812.24.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 6.11 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,363.64.
The Nasdaq composite lost 36.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,825.44.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 21.29 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,386.68.
For the week:
The Dow is down 9.52 points, or 0.1 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 3.70 points, or 0.2 percent.
The Nasdaq is down 19.87 points, or 0.3 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 7.84 points, or 0.6 percent
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,049.64 points, or 5.3 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 124.81 points, or 5.6 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 442.32 points, or 8.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 29.55 points, or 2.2 percent.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings