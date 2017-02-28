11:05am Wed 1 March
Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 20-26

NEW YORK (AP) " Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 20-26. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. Academy Awards, ABC, 32.94 million.

2. "Live From the Red Carpet" (8 to 8:30 p.m.), ABC, 20.89 million.

3. "Live From the Red Carpet" (7:30 to 8 p.m.), ABC, 15.28 million.

4. "NCIS," CBS, 14.87 million.

5. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.38 million.

6. "Live From the Red Carpet" (7 to 7:30 p.m.), 11.46 million.

7. "Bull," CBS, 10.67 million.

8. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.42 million.

9. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.58 million.

10. "This is Us," NBC, 9.37 million.

11. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.12 million.

12. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.9 million.

13. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.71 million.

14. "Mom," CBS, 7.62 million.

15. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 7.38 million.

16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.33 million.

17. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.293 million.

18. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 7.289 million.

19. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.2 million.

20. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.16 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

