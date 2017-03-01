Internet meltdown: Amazon Web Services problems strike numerous websites

Sophie Ryan is online editor for the Business Herald

Widespread issues have struck Amazon Web Service (AWS), causing websites, apps and devices that rely on it to suffer either full or partial meltdowns.

AWS is a web-based storage service that hosts images, websites and backends for websites across the globe.

Amazon said AWS was experiencing "high error rates" - rather than an outage.

S3 is experiencing high error rates. We are working hard on recovering. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

The dashboard not changing color is related to S3 issue. See the banner at the top of the dashboard for updates. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

TechCrunch reported affected websites and services include Quora, newsletter provider Sailthru, Business Insider, Giphy, image hosting at a number of publisher websites, filesharing in Slack, Trello, Brightcloud, and many more.

AWS has been thought of as one of the internet's most reliable services.

Some websites only rely on specific parts of Amazon's services, for example SoundCloud appears to be working, but no new audio can be uploaded.

- NZ Herald