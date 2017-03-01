8:59am Wed 1 March
Sophie Ryan
Sophie Ryan is online editor for the Business Herald

Internet meltdown: Amazon Web Services problems strike numerous websites

AWS has been thought of as one of the internet's most reliable services. Photo / 123RF
Widespread issues have struck Amazon Web Service (AWS), causing websites, apps and devices that rely on it to suffer either full or partial meltdowns.

AWS is a web-based storage service that hosts images, websites and backends for websites across the globe.

Amazon said AWS was experiencing "high error rates" - rather than an outage.



TechCrunch reported affected websites and services include Quora, newsletter provider Sailthru, Business Insider, Giphy, image hosting at a number of publisher websites, filesharing in Slack, Trello, Brightcloud, and many more.

AWS has been thought of as one of the internet's most reliable services.

Some websites only rely on specific parts of Amazon's services, for example SoundCloud appears to be working, but no new audio can be uploaded.

- NZ Herald

