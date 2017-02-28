12:58am Wed 1 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Target rattles Wall Street with weak quarter, outlook

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) " Target Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $817 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $20.69 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.75 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings to be $3.80 to $4 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

_____

Keywords: Target, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 01 Mar 2017 01:45:55 Processing Time: 19ms