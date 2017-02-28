Bailout talks restart in Greece as big repayment dates loom

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Talks between bailout inspectors and the Greek government have resumed in Athens after a months-long delays caused by disagreements over austerity measures.

Representatives of European Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund returned to Greece after the government gave into demands to maintain painful cost-cutting measures after the current bailout program ends next year and even beyond the current term of the government, which ends in 2019.

Greece is under renewed pressure to resolve disagreements with lenders ahead of a mid-summer spike in its debt repayment schedule that it is unlikely to have the funds to cover without the resumption of bailout loan payouts.

The payout of the loans depends on regular reviews by the bailout inspectors.