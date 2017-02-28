Trump ordering review of Obama rule protecting small streams

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday mandating a review of an Obama-era rule aimed at protecting small streams and wetlands from development and pollution.

The order will instruct the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review a rule redefining "waters of the United States" protected under the Clean Water Act to include smaller creeks and wetlands. Trump railed against the rule during his campaign.

A senior White House official briefed reporters on the order on condition of anonymity. Republicans have been working to gut the water rule since its inception, slamming it as an example of federal overreach. Democrats have argued it safeguards drinking water for millions.