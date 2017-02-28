Pakistan deploys extra police ahead of regional summit

ISLAMABAD (AP) " Pakistan's interior ministry says it has deployed extra police forces and paramilitary units to boost security in the country's capital ahead of a regional summit on economic cooperation.

Islamabad will host representatives from 10 countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization on Wednesday to finalize a plan on expanding trade and prosperity in the region.

Two Pakistani officials say the presidents of Iran and Turkey, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend the summit. The officials spoke on anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to the media.

Turkey, Iran and Pakistan are the three ECO founding members. Afghanistan is also attending.

The Pakistani foreign ministry says several ministers from ECO member states are already in Islamabad for preparatory meetings ahead of the summit.