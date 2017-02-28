$20m Chch apartments 'not desirable'

By Andrew King

Plans to build a $20 million waterfront apartment complex in New Brighton have fizzled.

New Brighton Business and Land Owners Association spokesman Paul Lonsdale said market research had indicated apartments are not desirable in the area at the moment.

The Beach on Brighton project had been tipped as a turning point for the suburb. It promised 40 apartments from studio to three-bedroom size, plus a gym, cafe and private garden.

The project gained resource consent in 2015 but the developers have been unable to get would-be buyers to sign up and pay deposits.

The canning of the project comes as Development Christchurch Ltd, the city council-owned entity charged with rejuvenating New Brighton, presented a report to the city council last Thursday.

The report outlines what potential sites would need to be purchased to kick-start projects for New Brighton.

The confidential report was presented to city councillors behind closed doors.

New Brighton's commercial core covers 5ha between Marine Pde, Hawke St, Shaw Ave, Union St and Beresford St.

In December the city council approved $19m for an upgrade to the Whale Pool Playground and New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club and to build hot salt water pools - one of four key projects.

There are also plans to implement the New Brighton Centre Master Plan, the North Beach promenade and working with the community on quick initiatives to encourage rejuvenation.

The promenade is currently in its draft stage, Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairwoman Kim Money said.

DCL chief executive Rob Hall said there will be a series of briefings over the next two weeks with the city council about the strategy.

"Then funding will be resolved in the annual plan, and that will go out for public consultation," he said.

He said the reason for secrecy is so it doesn't compromise the commercial position of those involved in the negotiations.

- Christchurch Star