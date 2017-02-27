Sotheby's and Tegna climb while AES and Shutterstock slump

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Sotheby's Inc., up $6.30 to $46.39

The auction house had a strong fourth quarter and said it expects to do well as the art market recovers.

AES Corp., down 79 cents to $11.14

The power company's fourth-quarter results and outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Kroger Co., down $1.07 to $32.22

Grocery stores and other household products companies slipped on Monday.

Tegna Inc., up 86 cents to $25.66

The broadcast and digital media company's fourth-quarter profit was greater than expected.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 66 cents to $49.94

Phone company stocks struggled as bond yields bounced back from a steep decline Friday.

National Oilwell Varco, up $1.31 to $41.10

With the price of oil rising, shares in energy companies made gains after a string of recent losses.

Shutterstock Inc., down $8.61 to $42.02

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos had a weak fourth quarter and its sales guidance disappointed analysts.

American Woodmark Corp., up $4.25 to $85.30

The cabinet maker reported a bigger profit and better sales than expected.