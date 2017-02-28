9:14am Tue 28 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, along with rifts

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump says nobody knew health care could be so complicated.

Yet the opposite has long been painfully obvious for top congressional Republicans. And they face mounting pressure to pass legislation annulling the health care law even as it becomes less and less clear what to propose instead.

The GOP-controlled Congress is starting its third month of work on dismantling former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, one of its marquee priorities. Little progress has been made.

Party leaders still face unresolved problems. These include how their substitute would handle Medicaid, whether millions of voters might lose coverage, if their proposal to give people tax credits would be adequate and how to pay for the costly exercise.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 28 Feb 2017 10:45:59 Processing Time: 18ms