8:09am Tue 28 February
Telecom giant MTN lists 2016 losses from Nigeria fine, forex

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " African telecommunications giant MTN is warning shareholders to expect big losses due to a $1 billion regulatory fine in Nigeria, damaging foreign exchange rates and a black economic empowerment share offering in South Africa.

A statement Monday from the South Africa-based company says it will announce full-year losses for 2016 on Thursday.

MTN says it expects to post a basic headline loss per share of 74 to 81 South African cents and a basic loss per share of between 137 and 151 cents. That compares to 2015 headline earnings of 746 cents a share and earnings per share of 1,109 cents.

It attributes the biggest loss of 455 cents a share to the fine in Nigeria, its biggest market. MTN Nigeria was fined for having 5.2 million active but unregistered SIM cards.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

