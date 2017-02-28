WASHINGTON (AP) " US durable goods orders up 1.8 percent in January as aircraft demand surges; investment slips.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US durable goods orders up 1.8 percent in January as aircraft demand surges; investment slips.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 28 Feb 2017 02:37:06 Processing Time: 357ms