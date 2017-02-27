LSE says regulators likely to block Deutsche Boerse merger

The London Stock Exchange says its planned merger with the Deutsche Boerse is likely to be blocked after the European Commission raised antitrust concerns.

The merger, announced almost a year ago, would have given the German financial exchange a majority stake in the combined company. In a statement Sunday, the London exchange said the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, was demanding that it sell its majority stake in the electronic bond market MTS before the deal with Deutsche Boerse could proceed.

The London exchange said "it could not commit" to a sale of its MTS stake, and the commission therefore would likely reject the merger. The companies had said that merging would allow them to expand and offer customers more products and services.