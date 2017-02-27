6:51am Mon 27 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

2degrees extends free calls and texting offer following fault

A 2degrees internal systems upgrade has left customers facing long wait times and unable to top up their phones. Photo / Greg Bowker
A 2degrees internal systems upgrade has left customers facing long wait times and unable to top up their phones. Photo / Greg Bowker

Telco 2Degrees has extended free calls and texts as it continues to grapple with a big technical gremlin.

Customers have faced days of problems with their online accounts, mobile app and the online store.

It's caused problems for people looking to top up their accounts, checking balances or managing plans.

Yesterday 2Degrees made standard calls and texts free until 6am this morning.

That offer has been extended until 6am tomorrow morning.


Yesterday CEO Stewart Sheriff said the free calls and texting offer was the company "saying we're sorry for the hassle".

"We've been doing everything we can to sort issues and I know how frustrating it has been for customers who haven't been able to get hold of us so they can top up or buy value packs," Sheriff said..

Since the completion of the 2degrees internal systems upgrade earlier this week, customers have faced long wait times when calling customer care and difficulties using the 2degrees mobile App, with congestion also impacting the website.

- Newstalk ZB

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 27 Feb 2017 06:51:28 Processing Time: 19ms