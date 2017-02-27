2degrees extends free calls and texting offer following fault

Telco 2Degrees has extended free calls and texts as it continues to grapple with a big technical gremlin.

Customers have faced days of problems with their online accounts, mobile app and the online store.

It's caused problems for people looking to top up their accounts, checking balances or managing plans.

Yesterday 2Degrees made standard calls and texts free until 6am this morning.

That offer has been extended until 6am tomorrow morning.

Free calls and texts to NZ and Aussie mobiles and standard landlines extended till 6am 28/2. More info at https://t.co/40H2UcOmpK — 2degrees (@2degreesmobile) February 26, 2017

Yesterday CEO Stewart Sheriff said the free calls and texting offer was the company "saying we're sorry for the hassle".

"We've been doing everything we can to sort issues and I know how frustrating it has been for customers who haven't been able to get hold of us so they can top up or buy value packs," Sheriff said..

Since the completion of the 2degrees internal systems upgrade earlier this week, customers have faced long wait times when calling customer care and difficulties using the 2degrees mobile App, with congestion also impacting the website.

- Newstalk ZB