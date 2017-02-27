High levels of manganese found on Chicago's far South Side

CHICAGO (AP) " Dusty mounds of petroleum coke are no longer in Chicago, but federal and city officials have discovered a potentially more dangerous kind of pollution while investigating the black piles that once towered above the far South Side.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2lCDEqi ) reports that air monitors posted around two storage terminals on the Calumet River in 2014 and 2015 detected alarming levels of manganese. The heavy metal is used in steelmaking and can permanently damage the nervous system and trigger anxiety, learning difficulties and memory loss.

Investigators say they believe they know which company is responsible for the pollution, but their efforts to pinpoint the culprit and crack down on its emissions have been thwarted for three years.

The company, S.H. Bell Co., says it's not responsible for the pollution.

