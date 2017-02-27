2:28am Mon 27 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

If GOP overhauls taxes, what popular tax breaks are at risk?

WASHINGTON (AP) " When Republicans say they want to lower taxes and get rid of loopholes to make up the lost revenue, they're talking about eliminating some very popular tax breaks enjoyed by millions of people.

That's why making big changes to tax laws is so hard " and why it hasn't been done for 30 years.

Unless Congress simply cuts taxes for everyone, there will be winners and losers, and the losers won't go quietly. If Congress does cut taxes for everyone, lawmakers risk exploding an already large budget deficit.

President Donald Trump has said he will make public a tax proposal in the coming weeks. Republicans in Congress are also working on plans, with the House GOP taking the lead.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 27 Feb 2017 02:28:53 Processing Time: 7ms