This business is really, really underwater

By Gene Marks

Those "pop-up" restaurants are just so old fashioned. The new craze just may be swim-in. Or dive-down.

That's the hope of entrepreneur John Beernaerts, who just opened a new restaurant called "The Pearl" in Brussels, Belgium. Have you guessed where this restaurant is located? Yeah, it's underwater. In a deep pool that Beernaerts also owns.

Diners don't just walk in. They must jump in to the specially designed pool and scuba dive down 16 feet below the surface to a "pod that looks like a cross between a lunar landing craft and a giant spaceman's helmet," according to this Daily Mirror report. They then dismantle their scuba gear and flippers before sitting down to a delicious meal of foie gras, lobster salad and champagne served to them by waiters . . . who are (of course) also scuba divers.

"We are launching a new era of restaurants," Beernaerts said.

The specially trained scuba diver waiters deliver the food in air-sealed containers to diners who will consume it in an air-sealed container and are willing to fork over 99 euros ($105) for the pleasure.

"It was a wonderful experience," said one customer. "It's a unique dinner and we will remember this all our life."

Whatever floats (or sinks) your boat, I guess.

- Washington Post