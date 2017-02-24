How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

A late push helped U.S. stocks finish higher Friday after a mostly down day. There was far more selling than buying on Wall Street, but the Dow Jones industrial average extended its winning streak to an 11th day.
On Friday:
The Dow Jones industrial average added 11.44 points, or just under 0.1 percent, to 20,821.76.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 3.53 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,367.34.
The Nasdaq composite added 9.80 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,845.31.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks inched down 0.1 point to 1,394.52.
For the week:
The Dow rose 197.71 points, or 1 percent.
The S&P 500 picked up 16.18 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq edged up 6.73 points, or 0.1 percent.
The Russell 2000 fell 5.34 points, or 0.4 percent.
For the year:
The Dow is up 1,059.16 points, or 5.4 percent.
The S&P 500 is up 128.51 points, or 5.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 462.19 points, or 8.6 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 37.39 points, or 2.8 percent.
