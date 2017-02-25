8:41am Sat 25 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

French financial prosecutor opens full judicial inquiry into conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon

PARIS (AP) " French financial prosecutor opens full judicial inquiry into conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

