WASHINGTON (AP) " Sales of new US homes rose 3.7 percent in January in sign of housing market health.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Sales of new US homes rose 3.7 percent in January in sign of housing market health.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 25 Feb 2017 04:52:19 Processing Time: 18ms