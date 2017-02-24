China names new officials to key economic posts

BEIJING (AP) " China's government has replaced the commerce minister and the head of its top economic planning body as part of a Cabinet reshuffle ahead of the national legislature's annual session.

The Xinhua News Agency reported Friday that top trade representative Zhong Shan would become minister of commerce while He Lifeng would take over the powerful National Development and Reform Commission.

Zhang Jun, a high-level official in the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption agency, was also appointed justice minister.

The legislative session opens March 5 with a focus on economic growth, followed in the autumn by the Communist Party congress, an event held once every five years at which top party leaders will be named.

President and party leader Xi Jinping is expected to stay on for at least one more five-year term.